PDM unequivocally demands ECP gives verdict in funding case against PTI

The leaders of the ruling coalition - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - have unequivocally demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce long-held verdict in the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N leader and federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique flanked by other coalition partners including Akram Durrani and Mohsin Dawar addressed a press conference after PDM’s huddle over the upcoming elections for Punjab chief minister and the future of the government in the center.

They pushed the top poll body to announce the verdict in the case against PTI and denounced attempts by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to malign and pressurize the heads of the state institutions.

Rafique labeled Imran Khan as the ‘biggest conspirator’ and accused him of making the state institutions controversial.

He maintained that PTI’s landslide victory in Punjab by-polls manifested that the ECP and establishment remained impartial contrary to Khan’s claims.

Durrani – who is part of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F)‎ - demanded the federal government stop Imran Khan who was tarnishing the reputation of institutions.

“Any other person had been declared a ‘traitor’ if he had spoken like Imran Khan [does],” he said while adding that the law will come into action and Imran Khan would be stopped from giving contentious statements.

Durrani endorsed that the PDM has unanimously decided to complete tenures in the center and in provinces its partners were ruling.

Earlier, the PDM leaders decided against early general elections in the country by declaring it a nonviable option, SAMAA TV reported.

The participants decided to complete tenure in the center ending in August next year. They have also decided to pull out all the stops to retain the post of chief minister of Punjab in the runoff election scheduled on Friday.

PDM leaders gathered in Lahore for a key huddle

SAMAA TV’s Abbas Naqvi reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting the meeting at his residence in Model Town, Lahore.

Naqvi said, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq have gathered at Shehbaz’s home.

He added that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also joined the group, and they are discussing critical political matters in the country.