Galle Test: Netizens tear into Azhar Ali after another failure

Netizens teared into Azhar Ali after another failure during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

The veteran batter scored three in the first innings and fell for only six in the second innings.

Ali only has one fifty plus score in his last six Test innings, while scoring 124 runs at an average of 20.67.

Fans were expecting Ali to come good in the second innings, especially bearing in mind the fact that Pakistan are chasing a record target of 342 runs, but that was not the case.

Some users on Twitter were disappointed to see Ali not live up to expectations after the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

When Misbah & Younis retired, all eyes were on Azhar Ali that he'll lead our batting in test but he's a big disappointment since then. Utterly defensive approach! #PAKvsSL #SLvPak — Khan saab 🇵🇰 (@HaniiSays) July 19, 2022

Azhar Ali was good until he was playing under the shadows of Misbah and Younis but as he was expected to fill in the shoes of a senior, he has hardly done anything memorabel. #SLvPAK — Imran Javed (@Imran14Javed) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, others called for him to be dropped for the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka.

Dear PCB please thank Azhar Ali for for his services and bring Shan in. Thats enough !!! #PakvSL @TheRealPCB — ShaMraiz (@SuNraYz23) July 19, 2022

With this middle order you can't carry liability like Azhar Ali now.. please beshak Shan masood ko 3 khela lo m nhi nam leta Saud shakil k.. lakin No more Azhar Ali now please .. — چیف سلیکٹر (@imUSkhan) July 19, 2022

Some of the netizens also urged Ali to take retirement from international cricket and make way for better players.

Azhar Ali Should Play 100 Test Match and then gracefully Retire #PAKvsSL — Ubaidjabbar20 (@ubaidjabbar20) July 19, 2022