Sports » Cricket

Galle Test: Netizens tear into Azhar Ali after another failure

He only mustered nine runs in two innings
Samaa Web Desk Jul 19, 2022
Netizens teared into Azhar Ali after another failure during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

The veteran batter scored three in the first innings and fell for only six in the second innings.

Ali only has one fifty plus score in his last six Test innings, while scoring 124 runs at an average of 20.67.

Fans were expecting Ali to come good in the second innings, especially bearing in mind the fact that Pakistan are chasing a record target of 342 runs, but that was not the case.

Some users on Twitter were disappointed to see Ali not live up to expectations after the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

Meanwhile, others called for him to be dropped for the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka.

Some of the netizens also urged Ali to take retirement from international cricket and make way for better players.

