Federal government reaches out Nepra to increase power tariff in phases

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved holding a hearing on the federal government’s request for a phase-wise increase in electricity tariff tomorrow (Wednesday).

The government has sought approval from the regulatory authority to increase the basic power tariff by Rs3.50 per unit from July.

It further recommends an additional increase of Rs3.50 per unit in August and then 91 paisas per unit in October.

After tomorrow’s hearing, the Nepra will send its decision to the federal government to issue a formal notification.

The application submitted by the government has also proposed to increase the basic electricity tariff for all DESCOs including K-Electric.

Early in June this year, the Nepra approved a uniform increase in electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit.