Injury scare for Shaheen Afridi during first Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Afridi has suffered an injury scare during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

According to espncricinfo, Shaheen Afridi underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) on his leg. The Pakistan team management is currently awaiting result of the test.

It must be noted that the lanky pacer felt uneasiness after diving in the field on day three and was also seen with an ice pack wrapped around his knee.

He bowled 14.1 overs in the first innings and registered figures of 4/58. Meanwhile, in the second innings he conceded 21 runs in seven overs without picking up a wicket.

The left-armer has played 24 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is over the course of his career, since making his debut in 2018.

Pakistan are chasing record target of 342 runs after Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded on 94 not out as Sri Lanka made 337 in their second innings on day four of the opening Test on Tuesday.