Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s credit outlook to ‘negative’

The international credit rating agency - part of the big credit rating troika - downgraded on Tuesday Pakistan’s credit outlook to ‘negative’ from stable previously.

It also affirmed Islamabad’s long-term foreign-currency (LTFC) issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘B-’.

The global credit agency said that the outlook revision reflects the significant deterioration in Pakistan’s external liquidity position and financing conditions since early 2022 - i.e. the growing balance of payment crisis and foreign exchange reserves falling dangerously low.

The rating comes even though Islamabad had agreed to a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week.

“We assume IMF board approval of Pakistan’s new staff-level agreement with the IMF, but see considerable risks to its implementation and to continued access to financing after the program’s expiry in June 2023 in a tough economic and political climate,” the rating agency explained, casting doubts that Pakistan will have a tough time implementing the IMF program and even if it does, it won’t solve its monetary issues.

Political volatility

The agency also identified growing political risks in the country as a factor in the rating.

“Renewed political volatility cannot be excluded and could undermine the authorities’ fiscal and external adjustment, as happened in early 2022 and 2018,” the agency said, adding that the current environment of slowing growth and high inflation will only add to volatility.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote on April 10, has called on the government to hold early elections and has been organizing large-scale protests in cities around the country,” the agency said, adding, “The new government is supported by a disparate coalition of parties with only a slim majority in parliament.”

With elections not due until October 2023, it will create the risk of “policy slippage” after the conclusion of the IMF program.

Lower reserves, widening deficits

By far, the major risk remained with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and growing external deficits.

“Limited external funding and large current account deficits (CADs) have drained foreign exchange (FX) reserves, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has used reserves to slow currency depreciation,” the agency said, adding that by June 2022, net liquid foreign exchange reserves with the SBP fell to about $10 billion, or funds for just over a month of current external payments.

This was down from about $16 billion a year earlier.

This meant that Pakistan’s CAD has widened.

“We estimate the CAD reached $17 billion (4.6% of GDP) in the fiscal year ended June 2022 (FY22),” the agency said, with soaring global oil prices and a rise in non-oil imports boosted by strong private consumption as the major drivers.

The government’s austerity measures, fiscal belt-tightening, higher interest rates, and measures to limit energy consumption and imports only see forecasts for CAD narrow to $10 billion (2.6% of GDP) in FY23.

Solution

The agency suggested that Islamabad would need large scale foreign funding soon to address the widening gaps between inflows and outflows.

The agency further noted that in the fiscal year 2022-23, the country will need to pay back around $21 billion in loans, including $9 billion to bilateral creditors such as Saudi Arabia and China.

With an IMF program in place, Fitch expected Pakistan to receive around $4 billion. Moreover, the IMF program would mean that most of the bilateral loans will be rolled over easily.

Fiscal Worsening then consolidation

The agency estimates that initially, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit will widen to around 7.5% of the GDP (nearly Rs5 trillion) in FY22. This is up from 6.1% in FY21.

With tax reforms and subsidies on fuel and electricity to be withdrawn under the IMF program, the major cause of fiscal deterioration will be addressed.

“These were introduced by the previous government in February and lasted until June,” the agency said of fuel subsidies and tax reductions.

“We expect a narrowing of the deficit to 5.6% of GDP (about Rs4.6 trillion or $22 billion) in FY23, driven by spending restraint as well as by expanded taxation, including higher corporate and personal income taxes and increases in the petroleum levy,” the agency said.

It forecasted that the fiscal deficit is about 1% of GDP wider than the target set by Pakistani authorities.