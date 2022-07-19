Balochistan monsoon death toll jumps to 82

The death toll from monsoon rains in Balochistan rose to 82 on Tuesday with seven more deaths reported during the last 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) - Balochistan reported.

Three children are included among the latest thunderstorm casualties reported from Bustan, Kech, and Panjgur.

According to the PDMA report, at least 82 people lost their lives during the ugly monsoon spells while 60 were injured, and as many as 3,183 houses and nine bridges were completely destroyed.

A total of 706 cattle were also exposed to the havoc wreaked by the monsoon this month.

The report further reveals that four national highways were also damaged by the recent series of thunderstorms that lashed the largest province in the country.

The director general of PDMA told the media that a camp has been set up for the rain-affected people in Qila Saifullah to meet their basic needs.

While, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said, “Provision of food is not a problem for the flood victims as of now, their rehabilitation is.”

He said the main goal of the government is to enable the flood victims to stand back on their feet.

24 hours rainfall data of Balochistan

On the other hand, the cholera epidemic has spread in various flood-affected areas including Zhob, and Kohlu.

Official data says around eleven people have died of diarrhoea and hundreds continue to battle the infection amid adverse health conditions.

As per the MET office, light showers would continue in several parts of Balochistan and Sindh as the rainfall system moved towards Oman in the Arabian Sea.