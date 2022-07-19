Who planted bugging device in my bedroom? Asks Shireen Mazari

Almost a month after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) claimed that a servant working at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence was caught by PTI chief’s security trying to install a bugging device in Imran Khan’s room.

Now, senior PTI leader and former federal minister for Human Rights Shireen claimed that a listening device was planted in her bedroom.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, Mazari said that a suspicious device was found from her home.

She claimed that a US made voice recording device was found from a table in my room. “I want to know who planted it in my bedroom,” Mazari said.

Don’t know what information do they want to acquire from my bedroom, she added.

Earlier, they tried to get me abducted, Mazari said, claiming that those associated with the PTI are being harassed.

If a journalist tries to speak up, an FIR is being filed against him, she said adding that there are four cases against her.

It’s a dangerous precedent that a bugging device was installed in Mazari’s residence.

The senator said that they are not sure how many of PTI leaders’ residences and offices are bugged.