US dollar soars to highest-ever value of Rs221.99

*The rupee bottomed out against the US dollar on Tuesday, falling in interbank trading on Tuesday to close the day at an unprecedented Rs221.99.

Per data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the rupee lost Rs6.79 against the US dollar.

The rupee lost over 3% in a single trading day, according to the SBP.

This was still not as high a single-day loss as the one on March 26, 2020. On that day, when the dollar jumped Rs7 in a single day from Rs160.0 on March 25 to Rs167.6 on March 26.

Earlier, during intraday trading, the US dollar for the first time, broke past the Rs220 psychological barrier after negative change in credit ratings from both Moody’s and Fitch.

During intraday trading of the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday, the dollar became dearer by Rs5.8 to climb to an unprecedented height of Rs221. It peaked at Rs224 before it closed lower at the end of the day.

This came a day after the US dollar had reached an all-time high of Rs215.20 in interbank trading as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The trigger for the latest slump, however, could be the rating downgrade by the international credit rating agency Fitch. Following growing political instability in the country, Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’.

The rupee has lost around Rs38.07 of its value since the government led by Shehbaz Sharif took over in April.

By comparison, the rupee had lost around Rs58.88 rupees in value during the past four years under the government led by former prime minister Imran Khan.