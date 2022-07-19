ATC extends bails of Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar till July 26

The bails of Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and others were extended till July 26 by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Tuesday.

The court allowed bail extensions during the hearing of a case nominating senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for vandalism during Long March.

The court has also sought a complete report from the investigation officer probing the accusation.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “We were subjected to torture during the Long March held on May 25 and false cases were registered against us.”

Talking to the media outside the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, Rashid alleged that Rana Sanaullah was the actual perpetrator [behind the attacks] and she will file a case against him.

She lamented that the government was banking on false cases to punish them adding that they were guilty of it in the past too.

The former Punjab health minister reminisced that the tragedy of Model Town was a testament to her claim.