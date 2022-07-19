Dania Shah becomes party to Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem case

Dania Shah, third wife of former MNA and televangelist Aamir Liaquat, has become party to the case asking for the post-mortem of Liaquat’s body.

During the hearing on Monday in Sindh High Court, the lawyer representing Dania said that it is important that the reasons of Aamir Liaquat’s death should be known.

The court remarked that the post-mortem is a legal formality not about the emotions of the deceased’s family.

Speaking in the court, Dania Shah’s mother said as Aamir’s wife, Dania has right to know about how her husband.

Aamit’s Liaquat’s first wife and children had challenged the order of the judicial magistrate to exhume the former MNA’s body for a post-mortem in the Sindh High COurt.

The court, on the family’s petition, issued a stay order on the magistrate’s order.

After the last hearing on June 29, Bushra Iqbal – first wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain –said that the family’s lawyers will decide on moving the court against Dania Shah.

The court extended the stay order till July 19 after the citizen who had approached the magistrate for the exhumation failed to show up at the SHC.

Bushra said if the petitioner were so sincere about the physical examination of Aamir Liaquat then he should have been in the court.

“We waited in the court from 9am to 11am but the petitioner did not show up,” she said adding that the family knew why the petitioner was doing this.

Replying to a question regarding Dania Shah, Bushra Iqbal said that the decision to go to court against Dania would be taken by the counsels.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found dead in his home in Karachi on June 10. Even though he was found dead in mysterious circumstances, his family –– particularly his first wife, his daughter and his son — refused to have an autopsy conducted.

The matter was even raised in court which delayed his burial and is still the subject of legal wrangling between the state and two of Aamir’s wives.