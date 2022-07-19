Watch Live

Yasir’s ripper evokes memories of Warne’s ‘ball of the century’

He cleaned up Kusal Mendis on day three
AFP Jul 19, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

A Yasir Shah delivery was drawing comparisons with Shane Warne’s “ball of the century” on Tuesday, the day after the Pakistan leg-spinner ripped out Kusal Mendis.

Sri Lanka’s Mendis had reached 76 on the third day in Galle when Yasir pitched one outside leg stump only for it to take huge turn and hit the top of the shellshocked batsman’s off stump.

The dismissal had echoes of the late great Warne’s magical delivery to remove England’s bamboozled Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

“While it will be difficult to surpass Warne’s stunning ball, Yasir certainly went close as he produced a delivery that is sure to be talked about over the coming years,” wrote the International Cricket Council.

Sri Lanka Cricket on their Twitter page said: “Ball of the Century candidate? Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’.”

Warne, who died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack in March, ended his stellar Test career in 2007 with 708 Test wickets.

