Early elections, Reko Diq, Punjab CM race, Farooq Sattar in NA-245

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

19 killed as boat carrying barat capsized near Machka

At least 19 passengers - all women - were drowned as a boat carrying more than 100 members of a family returning after attending a wedding overturned in the Indus River near Machka in Punjab on Monday.

The police officials said the victims - part of the groom’s wedding procession - were returning to Machka from Kahror Pakka tehsil.

The police said the locals dashed to the nearest bank of the incident site and immediately jumped into the river.

The rescue teams later joined the locals and took part in the rescue operation.

Their prompt action saved 90 precious lives while 19 bodies have been recovered so far.

‘No early elections’

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that the incumbent coalition government will not opt for early elections anytime soon and instead complete their term till August 17, 2023.

Speaking to journalist Nadeem Malik on Samaa TV’s talk show, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the government and its allies were confident of continuing to rule till their term ends.

Reko Diq copper-gold project to be developed into world class mine

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said they were committed to develop the Reko Diq copper-gold project into a world class mine, creating value for the country and its people.

In a press release on July 18, it was stated that both the officials shared a clear vision on the national strategic importance of the Reko Diq project.

“Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. An agreement in principle reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick earlier this year provides for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011,” read the statement. “It will be operated by Barrick and owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by the Balochistan government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises.”

NA-245 by-election: Farooq Sattar to contest as independent

The chief of the MQM restoration committee, Farooq Sattar, has announced taking part in the upcoming by-election in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi as an independent candidate as he could not reach a settlement with MQM-P.

Farooq Sattar had lost the seat to PTI’s Aamir Liaquat in 2018 general elections.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Monday, Sattar said he had approached MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui without any greed of a position in the party.

Farooq Sattar said he offered to withdraw his Azad Pakistan panel as a sacrifice for MQM-P during three meetings with Maqbool but lamented that his sincerity was not appreciated by his colleagues.

Farooq Sattar said he has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate in NA-245 and his electoral symbol will be ‘lock’.

Chandimal’s defiance puts Sri Lanka in commanding position

Middle-order batter Dinesh Chandimal is nearing another magnificent ton as Sri Lanka aim to squeeze out important runs from their final partnership.

The hosts were 329 for nine when bad light stopped play for the day in Galle.

Chandimal, on 86, and Prabath Jayasuriya, on four, were batting at close of play with Sri Lanka leading by 333 in their second innings.

Follow Pak v SL first updates here

In case you missed it

Who will be Punjab’s next chief minister?

The Punjab by-elections held on July 17, 2022, have completely changed the balance of power in the Punjab Assembly.

Those who thought they were in a controlling position until a week ago, are now nervously looking over their shoulders, wondering which way the chips will fall now.

During Sunday’s by-polls, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had bagged a whopping 15 seats. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was left stunned after it could only secure four seats in what was considered its core vote bank.

But neither party has much time to rest on its laurels or lick its wounds as attention turns to Friday, July 22, when elections for the new provincial chief minister are scheduled to be held in the Punjab Assembly.

Read our detailed story on how the numbers game in the House looks like here