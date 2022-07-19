Honey Singh is a Mehwish Hayat fan - and at this point, who isn’t!
The actress had shared a video of herself training for Ms. Marvel
Mehwish Hayat is always one to make news, this time for her performance as Aisha in Ms. Marvel. While the star has always had countless fans, this time around, there’s a rather interesting addition.
Indian rapper Honey Singh is in awe of Mehwish Hayat. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself training at the gym.
In the caption, Mehwish Hayat wrote: “Now bring it on Nimra Bucha aka Najma, Aisha is getting ready!”
Honey Singh too commented on Mehwish Hayat’s training video and wrote: “Brilliant.”