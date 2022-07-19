Watch Live

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt might be expecting twins

The actor might have just hinted that he's all set to become a father of two - but there's a twist
Samaa Web Desk Jul 19, 2022
<p>SOURCE: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)</p>

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. However, a recent video making rounds on the internet suggests that the two might be welcoming twins.

In a short video posted on Instagram by Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to share two truths about him and a lie.

The actor started off by saying: “I’m expecting twins. 2. I’m starring in the biggest Indian mythological film ever.” And after a long pause, he said: “3. I am taking a long break from work.”

Many believe that Ranbir Kapoor is only now returning to the cinemas after four long years, he will not be taking a break any time soon.

They are now wondering that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might just be expecting twins after all. Now, only time will tell which one is true.

