Out of control: Pakistan’s population could swell to 285m by 2030

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has said that couples who seek to have more children should go to a country where the Muslim population is less or declining.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA presented an out-of-the-box solution for population control.

He highlighted how greater effort is needed to create awareness regarding population control throughout the country especially amongst the lowest common denominator of the masses.

Patel maintained that it was important to keeping population growth in check so that the government is able to provide better health and educational services to the people from available resources.

Alarmingly, he predicted that given the current rate of growth, Pakistan’s population could grow to 285 million by 2030.

He added that in all issues, whether it is rate of population growth, polio or novel coronavirus (Covid-19), in everything there was a religious element. He was thankful that the government always enjoyed support from religious scholars on these matters.