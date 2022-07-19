Reko Diq: Finance czar, Barrick CEO commit to develop copper-gold project into world class mine

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said they were committed to develop the Reko Diq copper-gold project into a world class mine, creating value for the country and its people.

In a press release on July 18, it was stated that both the officials shared a clear vision on the national strategic importance of the Reko Diq project.

“Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. An agreement in principle reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick earlier this year provides for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011,” read the statement. “It will be operated by Barrick and owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by the Balochistan government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises.”

The final agreements pertaining to the project have not been finalized so far. However, the press release adds that once the feasibility study is updated, construction of the first phase will begin in 2027-28. “During the negotiations the federal government and Barrick confirmed that Balochistan and its people should receive their fair share of the benefits as part of the Pakistan ownership group,” Bristow said, highlighting that the long term success of the project depends on benefit sharing with the host governments and communities.

“Even before construction starts, we will implement a range of social development programs, supported by an upfront commitment to the improvement of healthcare, education, food security and the provision of potable water in a region where the groundwater has a high saline content,” the statement added.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Ismail termed the development of Reko Diq as the largest direct foreign investment in Balochistan and one of the largest in the country.

“Like Barrick, we believe that the future of mining lies in mutually beneficial partnerships between host countries and world-class mining companies. The Reko Diq agreement exemplifies this philosophy, and also signals to the international community that Pakistan is open for business,” he said.

According to details, Reko Diq will be constructed in two phases and able to process approximately 40 million tonnes of ore per annum which could be doubled in five years. It is going to prove to be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years.

“During peak construction the project is expected to employ 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 long-term jobs,” the press release concluded. “Barrick’s policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the downstream economy.”