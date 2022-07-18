Maryam terms Imran’s vilification of ECP as fear of foreign funding case verdict

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has termed former prime minister Imran Khan’s verbal attack on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a mere “fear of the foreign funding case decision.”

In a tweet late Monday evening, the deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter claimed there was irrefutable evidence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman which is inevitable to not be exposed.

She urged the ECP to announce a verdict over the foreign funding case soon. “No need to get too excited Imran Khan.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the incumbent government stands in solidarity with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and every official of the ECP.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the security czar maintained that the Punjab by-polls over the weekend were free from any rigging and violence.

Sanaullah warned the PTI chief to not blackmail state institutions into believing his narrative. “Imran you can’t pin point heads of institutions. We will give you a befitting reply.”

The federal minister added “Those who lose elections are the ones leveling allegations against the ECP but we did not stoop down to that level and instead accepted the public’s decision.”

He was also of the view that Imran is only attacking the ECP because he fears the verdict on PTI’s foreign funding case.