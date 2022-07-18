By-elections: Who will be Punjab’s next chief minister?

The Punjab by-elections held on July 17, 2022, have completely changed the balance of power in the Punjab Assembly.

Those who thought they were in a controlling position until a week ago, are now nervously looking over their shoulders, wondering which way the chips will fall now.

During Sunday’s by-polls, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had bagged a whopping 15 seats. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was left stunned after it could only secure four seats in what was considered its core vote bank.

But neither party has much time to rest on its laurels or lick its wounds as attention turns to Friday, July 22, when elections for the new provincial chief minister are scheduled to be held in the Punjab Assembly.

Making the numbers

The Punjab Assembly comprises 371 members. Of these, 297 seats are general seats which are filled after candidates of various parties are directly elected by the public from their respective constituencies.

The remaining 74 seats are ‘reserved’ seats, which are distributed amongst political parties based on the number of seats they have won through direct elections.

Among these 74 reserved seats, 66 seats are reserved for women members.

The remaining eight seats are reserved for members of minority communities.

For any party to attain a simple majority in the house - thereby forming the government and then electing their chief minister - they require at least 187 votes.

Following the recent by-polls, this number game has changed drastically.

Party positions

After Sunday’s by-polls on 20 seats, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 178 seats in the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on the other hand, has just 169 seats.

These numbers include reserved seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), whose leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is in the running for the chief minister’s slot, has just 10 seats.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has just seven seats in the assembly.

As many as six seats are held by independent MPAs.

The last remaining seat is held by the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party.

Clear path for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi

For most of the past four years, PTI had been comfortable in the assembly with 183 seats.

To attain a simple majority, it allied with the PML-Q, which brought with it its 10 seats to give the government coalition a commanding lead of 193 seats.

When 25 of its disgruntled members defected and voted in favor of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the chief minister elections, they were all de-seated.

Of the 25, five were reserved seat members and the remaining 20 were general seats.

Their defection meant that PTI’s effective strength in the provincial assembly was cut down to just 158 members.

Together with the PML-Q, this just made up 168 members and thus the PTI and its partners could not stand up to the PML-N in the provincial assembly.

But with reserved seat members notified last week and Sunday’s by-elections seeing the PTI retain 15 seats, the PTI’s strength has now swelled to 178 seats in the house.

Combined with the PML-Q’s seats, it takes the numbers up to 188. This gives the PTI and Elahi an edge in Friday’s elections.

PML-N loses further

The PML-N and Hamza Shahbaz were already in a precarious position in the provincial assembly.

They needed help from defecting members of the ruling coalition to get them over the line the last time. And this time, despite gaining four seats, they seem to be even further away from their objective.

When the PML-N challenged the PTI for the provincial crown in April, they only had 165 seats. They had to take help from the PPP, with whom they had allied in the center.

The PPP’s seven seats could only push it to 172 and support from independents was insufficient to get it over the line. Ultimately, defectors helped tip the scales in its favor.

This time, the PML-N has gained a few seats.

But unexpectedly, the party lost two seats in quick succession. On the eve of the by-elections, Jameel Sharaqpuri tendered his resignation directly to the provincial assembly speaker Pervez Elahi instead of to his party. The resignation was immediately accepted.

Earlier, Faisal Niazi had also resigned.

As a result, the gain of four seats in the by-elections felt like just two seats for the PML-N, leaving it at 167 seats in total.

The addition of the seven allied seats of the PPP will only get it as far as 174. The presence of six independents - one of whom is former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who has not stepped foot in the provincial assembly in the past four years - in the house also means little as they will not be able to tip the scales in favor of Hamza.

Deputy speaker in trouble too

It is expected that the PTI will submit, as it did the last time, a no-confidence motion against their party member and Deputy Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, to stop him from conducting proceedings.

With the PTI now in a commanding position together with the PML-Q, it could very well mean that he would lose the vote.

Unlikeliest of victories

All signs point to the PTI regaining control of the house with Pervez Elahi elected as the new chief minister of Punjab.

But like Sundays by polls, anything can happen between now and Friday.

The 10 members of PML-Q now enjoy a critical position and are truly in a position to be ‘king makers’ in the provincial assembly.

Their swing vote will determine if the PTI or the PML-N gain ascendency in the house.

However, it is unlikely that they will opt for such an adventure given how the past few months have played out.

What is quite clear, however, is that there is still plenty of room to negotiate the outcome of Friday’s vote.

It could even be that the most unlikeliest of victories are witnessed in the provincial assembly.

Things have just gotten interesting.