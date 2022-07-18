Memon confident in parliament completing tenure

Reposing confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the parliament will complete its tenure and the general elections will take place according to schedule next year.

His comments came while talking to journalists outside Bilawal House in Karachi, shortly after former premier Imran Khan’s address to the nation where he demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and immediate free and fair general elections.

Memon informed reporters that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) discussed the political situation during the central executive committee (CEC) meeting, adding that the party has decided to stand with the allies and consult them in a meeting on July 19 (tomorrow) regarding electoral reforms.

“If Imran Khan has the majority then he should come forward,” the provincial information minister said. “Till then Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister of Pakistan.”

The PTI managed a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls over the weekend by winning 15 seats.