Assassins scale Lahore rooftop with ladder to murder sleeping couple

A couple in Lahore was shot dead by unidentified suspects who used a ladder to scale the rooftop where they were sleeping.

The horrid incident was reported from the Baghpura area of Lahore on Monday in which Shehzad and his wife Shazia were killed by unidentified men, the police said, adding the couple had four minor children.

The police said that the suspects accessed the house’s roof using a ladder during the wee hours of Monday. They shot dead Shehzad and Shazia.

While talking to SAMAA TV’s reporter, the deceased couple’s son Sajjad refused to identify the suspects. He said that the assassins of his parents used a ladder to ascend to the rooftop where they were sleeping.

He said that the suspects first fired bullets at his mother and then killed his father. Following this, they descended using the same ladder and ran away.

The victims’ family members have also said that they had no enmity with anyone.

However, the police said the deceased couple had recently lodged a murder-attempt complaint against their close relatives.

They added that the police would trace the suspects keeping in view this important factor.