Grenade attack on Quetta FC check post injures three

At least three persons including a Frontier Corps soldier was injured in a grenade attack on Sunday night in Quetta.

According to police, the unfortunate incident took place within the remits of Saryaab police station on Qambrani road when unidentified persons lobbed a hand grenade on a FC check post before fleeing away successfully unhurt.

All the injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. They have been identified as Jaleel Ahmad and Khair Mohammad.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation.

On the other hand, the Counter Terrorism Department’s Balochistan chapter nabbed terrorists during a targeted operation in Quetta.

CTD sources familiar with the matter said the apprehended terrorists were involved in attacks on state institutions.

Arms, ammunitions and explosives were found from their possession.