Pakistan » Sindh

Farooq Sattar recants support for MQM-P, to contest NA-245 by-election as independent

Vows to win the constituency
Samaa Web Desk Jul 18, 2022
The chief of the MQM restoration committee, Farooq Sattar, has announced taking part in the upcoming by-election in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi as an independent candidate as he could not reach a settlement with MQM-P.

Farooq Sattar had lost the seat to PTI’s Aamir Liaquat in 2018 general elections.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Monday, Sattar said he had approached MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui without any greed of a position in the party.

He said that previous interactions with Maqbool had made him extremely happy, and he wanted to serve MQM-P as a worker.

Farooq Sattar said he offered to withdraw his Azad Pakistan panel as a sacrifice for MQM-P during three meetings with Maqbool but lamented that his sincerity was not appreciated by his colleagues.

He challenged MQM-P to see the results in the upcoming elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Farooq Sattar said he has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate in NA-245 and his electoral symbol will be ‘lock’.

He said that members of his panel will also take part in the upcoming by-polls in Sindh while their election offices have been opened too.

He said 75 and 30 members of the panel – with an average age of 30 years - will contest in Karachi and Hyderabad respectively in the local bodies elections.

