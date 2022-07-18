Farooq Sattar recants support for MQM-P, to contest NA-245 by-election as independent

The chief of the MQM restoration committee, Farooq Sattar, has announced taking part in the upcoming by-election in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi as an independent candidate as he could not reach a settlement with MQM-P.

Farooq Sattar had lost the seat to PTI’s Aamir Liaquat in 2018 general elections.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Monday, Sattar said he had approached MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui without any greed of a position in the party.

He said that previous interactions with Maqbool had made him extremely happy, and he wanted to serve MQM-P as a worker.

Farooq Sattar said he offered to withdraw his Azad Pakistan panel as a sacrifice for MQM-P during three meetings with Maqbool but lamented that his sincerity was not appreciated by his colleagues.

He challenged MQM-P to see the results in the upcoming elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Farooq Sattar said he has submitted nomination papers as an independent candidate in NA-245 and his electoral symbol will be ‘lock’.

He said that members of his panel will also take part in the upcoming by-polls in Sindh while their election offices have been opened too.

He said 75 and 30 members of the panel – with an average age of 30 years - will contest in Karachi and Hyderabad respectively in the local bodies elections.