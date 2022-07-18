Why your next power bill may be higher than you expected?

Residents of Karachi who only moderately consume power should prepare to see very different, and perhaps higher bills after the power utility notified revisions in tariffs and taxes on bills.

Industrial and commercial businesses should also see vast differences in their bill totals from the current billing cycle.

In a notification issued by the power utility, K-Electric, the company has made changes to the rates of electricity and tariff structure for its consumers in line with the governing laws, rules, and regulations of the government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The changes include withdrawal of relief for zero-rated industries as well as relief on peak-hour electricity consumption for industrial consumers.

Moreover, the utility will be imposing a ‘retailer tax’ with revised slabs for commercial consumers.

Non-Time of Use (Non-ToU) residential consumers will also see a revision in their applicable tariff along with a change in how their tariffs are calculated.

Protected & unprotected consumers

As per Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), 1004 issued on July 7, 2022, the tariff rates and slab structure for the tariff of unprotected non-ToU residential consumers (i.e. consumers with a sanctioned load below 5 kilowatts) have changed.

“Protected” consumers, the utility said, were defined in the tariff terms proposed by the government under the Power Subsidy Rationalization Plan and by NEPRA as those residential consumers who consume 200 units or fewer of power consistently for the past six months.

All other non-ToU residential consumers fall in the “Unprotected” category.

The utility explained that all those consumers who fall within the category of unprotected consumers benefit from protection of one slab lower to their billing.

How this works is if you consumed 250 units in a month, your bill will be split into two parts. The first part of the bill will be made per the rates of the lower slab. For any consumption above the slab, only that will be billed per the higher slab. If the lower slab is set at 200 units, the consumer will be charged for 200 units per the rate of the 200 unit slab and the remaining 50 units only will be calculated per the higher slab.

The cumulative impact of this was a lower bill for the consumer.

However, the utility has now done away with this tariff calculation methodology.

Consumers falling in the unprotected category will now be charged per the slab determined by their total consumption. That is, if they consume 250 units in a month, they will be charged per the slab for which qualifies instead of splitting it into 200 and 50 units and calculating them separately.

However, KE said that tariffs have also been adjusted downwards to “minimise the impact on consumers.”

Industrial customers

Following the federal government’s decision to eliminate power subsidies, industrial consumers previously benefitting from a relaxation to utilize electric power during peak hours at the same rates as off-peak hours has now ended.

Peak rates will now be applicable to industrial consumers as well.

Similarly, zero-rated (export-oriented) industries were being provided power at a fixed rate of 9 US cents per unit.

This facility, which expired at the end of June, will no longer be available to industries.

Zero-rated industries will now be charged per the tariff applicable to other, non-zero-rated industrial consumers.

Retailer tax for commercial consumers

The utility said that per terms in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, a retailer tax on unregistered retailers has been revised from July 1 2022.

Now, commercial power consumers will have to pay a minimum fixed tax of Rs3,000 on bills of up to Rs30,000. Consumers whose monthly bills exceed Rs30,001 but are less than Rs50,000 will be taxed Rs5,000.

Similarly, those with monthly power bills of over Rs50,0001, will be taxed a minimum of Rs10,000.

The utility noted that inactive income taxpayers will be charged two times the taxable amounts.

Further, the utility said, these taxes will be applicable on power bills even if the consumer’s premises are not in use.

Fuel charges adjustments

In addition to the revision in charges, the utility reiterated that any changes in charges to account for changing prices in fuel will also be applicable in bills for July.

The utility stated that unprecedented hikes in the global price of furnace oil and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was directly translating into higher cost of electricity production for utilities, and ultimately higher costs of electricity for consumers. “Under the tariff mechanism determined by NEPRA, incremental costs of fuel are recovered from consumers in their bills via Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) after the regulator’s scrutiny and approval,” KE maintained.

With the regulator determining in which month the FCA is to be charged from consumers - FCA of March 2022 was charged in June 2022 - NEPRA had allowed KE to charge Rs5.272 per unit for units consumed in April ’22 to be billed in July 2022.

Further, NEPRA has allowed the FCA for May ’22 to be recovered in two parts, with Rs2.64 per unit to be charged in July and the remaining, Rs6.89 per unit in the bills of August ’22.

As a result, KE said customers should expect to see two entries for FCA in their bills for July - for April and May, respectively.

These changes will be effective from July and applicable nationwide including to consumers in KE’s service territory.

The utility further claimed that the determination of costs of electricity to be recovered from consumers across Pakistan in their bills comes under the jurisdiction of NEPRA and the government.

“We understand that our consumers may have a number of questions about these revisions,” a KE spokesperson said, adding, “these changes are introduced under the governing laws of the Government of Pakistan and the rules of the regulatory authority NEPRA and are applicable across the country.”