Parts of KP, Islamabad feel earthquake tremors

The tremors of an earthquake measuring 5.4 on Richter scale were felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad on Monday evening.

The earthquake spread fear among the people however no reports of any casualties have been received so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale.

It was measured at a depth of 188kms while its epicenter was 64kms north of Wana in KP, according to the center.