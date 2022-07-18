At least 19 drown as boat carrying wedded couple, families overturns in Indus River

At least 19 passengers - all women - were drowned as a boat carrying more than 100 members of a family returning after attending a wedding overturned in the Indus River near Machka in Punjab on Monday.

The police officials said the victims - part of groom’s wedding procession - were returning to Machka from Kahror Pakka tehsil.

However, their unfortunate boat overturned in the river before they could make it to the bank.

The police officials said that the boat was carrying more than 100 passengers. It capsized in the Indus River near Machka in Sadiqabad.

The police said the locals dashed to the nearest bank of the incident site and immediately jumped into the river.

The rescue teams later joined the locals and took part in the rescue operation.

Their prompt action saved 90 precious lives while 19 bodies have been recovered so far.

Sadiqabad assistant commissioner confirmed that 19 bodies – all women - have been recovered so far. He said there were more than 100 passengers riding in the boat.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed grief over the incident and expressed his condolence to the families of the victims.

He has also summoned a report on the incident from the administration and ordered to expedite rescue operation.