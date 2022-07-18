Ben Stokes announces shocking retirement from ODIs

Star all-rounder Ben Strokes is set to retire from the 50-over format following the first ODI between England and South Africa.

The July 19 ODI game will be his last in England colours, Stokes announced on Twitter.

The 31-year-old, who made his ODI debut back in August 2011, stated that playing all three formats is ‘unsustainable’ for him.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham,” he said. “I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.”

The England Test skipper was instrumental in England 2019 World Cup triumph. He even bagged the Player-of-the-Match award in the final against New Zealand.

Stokes has represented England in 104 ODIs thus far and scored 2919 runs at an average of 39.44. He has taken 74 wickets in the format, which also includes a five-wicket haul.