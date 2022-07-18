Govt in race to fulfill pre-conditions for IMF program

The government is keen to get the extended fund facility program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) back on track. But it finds itself in a race to implement key demands of collecting petroleum levy and implementing recommendations of the power regulator on tariffs, well-placed sources on the country’s finances have told SAMAA TV.

The indication comes after the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaaf (PTI) secured landslide victory in the Punjab by-elections, winning 15 of the 20 seats up for grabs in the province. This has changed the political dynamic in the country’s biggest province and it is likely to have ripple effects on the national politics.

The international lending organization had reached a staff-level agreement with Islamabad to resume the extended fund facility earlier this month, and sources say the IMF is ready to work with the government on this subject.

The sources clarified that the loan deal is insulated from power politics in Pakistan, with the global lender more concerned about its pre-conditions being fulfilled to continue the program.

The country, the sources said, can not afford to delay the implementation of the program any further.

Jitters from the IMF announcement of an extended timeline for clearing the last hurdle in the deal, the meeting of the global lender’s board to approve the loan, have already led to the rupee hitting a two year low on Monday, as it lost Rs4.25 in value.

The meeting of the IMF’s executive board is expected to be held in the last week of August. Last week, the body had stated that the board may meet in three to six weeks to deliberate on the agreement reached with Islamabad.

According to the sources, the board will only approve the release of the seventh and eighth tranches of the extended fund facility - worth around $1.17 billion, provided Pakistan meets all pre-conditions.

Tough conditions

As per commitments made by Pakistan, the government will have make to sure to collect the petroleum development levy.

The pre-conditions also dictate that the government will let market forces decide petroleum prices.

The government has also conceded in the staff-level agreement with the IMF to implement Nepra’s recommendations on fuel adjustment charges without any delay.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia can transfer its Special Drawing Rights quota to Pakistan. However, the IMF and Pakistan are still negotiating the finer points of this, the sources added.

Last week, the IMF said it had agreed with Pakistan to resume a suspended loan programme that will inject $1.17 billion into the struggling economy.

A statement from the IMF said a “staff level agreement” – which is still subject to board approval – will bring to $4.2 billion the amount dispersed under an extended fund facility (EFF) that could increase to $7 billion and stretch until June next year.

An original $6 billion bailout package was signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019, but repeatedly stalled when his government reneged on subsidy agreements and failed to significantly improve tax collection.

The new agreement follows months of deeply unpopular belt-tightening by the government of Shehbaz Sharif, which took power in April and has effectively eliminated fuel subsidies and introduced new measures to broaden the tax base.