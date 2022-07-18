Karachi receives moderate rains as Arabian Sea system weakens

Karachi on Monday morning received light to moderate showers as the intense low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Kutch off the coast of Pakistan weakened.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s eastern and northern parts received light to moderate rainfall on Monday morning.

Rainfall data by the PMD showed that the most rain was recorded in the three hours between 11 am and 2 pm. The region which received the most rain was the PMD office on University Road near Safoora Goth, where 6 millimetres of rain was recorded. Another 2.6mm and 1.8mm of rain was recorded at the old airport area and Jinnah Terminal respectively.

Low-pressure system weakens

In a new weather alert issued by the PMD issued on Monday morning, it said that the intense low-pressure system (depression) which had formed over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Gulf of Kutch and moving in a north-west direction towards the coast of Sindh, had weakened.

The PMD said that the system had further moved westward over the past 12 hours and had weakened into a “well-marked low-pressure area”.

The system, the PMD said, now lies over central parts of the North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained surface wind is 40-50 kilometres per hour (kph) around the system centre,” the PMD said, noting that this was far lower than the 50-55 kph winds recorded yesterday.

Now, the PMD said, rain and thunderstorms are expected in coastal areas while the sea will remain very rough over the next 12 hours.

“Rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh today,” the advisory said.

It added that in Balochistan, rain and thunderstorms with a few heavy showers are expected in Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas today and tomorrow.

The PMD advised coastal fisherfolk in Sindh and Balochistan not to venture out to the open sea until later this evening.

It was further warned that heavy rains may trigger water-logging, and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan.