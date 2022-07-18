Imran Khan again calls for ‘free & fair polls’ in address to nation

Urging Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign at the earliest, former prime minister Imran Khan has once again demanded “free and fair general elections” in the country.

Addressing the nation on Monday evening, a day after sweeping 15 seats in the Punjab by-elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he will challenge the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment bill in the Supreme Court (SC) on July 19 (tomorrow). “These corrupt elite political leadership only came into power to get their money embezzlement and corruption cases cleared.”

The ex-premier expressed his disgust with the chief election commissioner.

“He did everything in his power to help Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N),” Imran said, emphasizing that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) current set up cannot be trusted.

He cited how ECP rejected appeals of PTI deliberately which were overturned by the SC.

“The ECP chief cannot be trusted,” the PTI chief said. “We know who and which political parties he serves.”

Imran reiterated his demand of CEC Raja’s resignation at the earliest because of his biased and corrupt nature.

The ex-PM also went on to highlight how Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah used tear gas on women and children during the long march.

“We haven’t forgotten the police officials that were involved in these incidents at the behest of PML-N,” he said, ensuring that everyone will be dealt according to the law.

Earlier, PTI central leaders including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and others participated in the PTI core committee meeting to chalk out the party’s future strategy.