Paulo Dybala arrives in Portugal ahead of AS Roma move

He left Juventus last season
Samaa Web Desk Jul 18, 2022
Photo: AFP

Argentina star striker Paulo Dybala has landed in Portugal ahead of the reported AS Roma move, SkySports reported Monday.

The 28-year-old left Juventus at the end of last season and he has been without a club since then.

He was tipped for Inter Milan mover but Roma head coach Jose Mourinho convinced him about his project at the club.

Another Serie A side Napoli were also linked with the attacker for his signature.

The confirmation also came from a reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted that the player has agreed to join Roma in a deal until 2025.

The former Inter boss explained his project to the ex-Palermo man, and he believes he can be a key player for them.

