Paulo Dybala arrives in Portugal ahead of AS Roma move

Argentina star striker Paulo Dybala has landed in Portugal ahead of the reported AS Roma move, SkySports reported Monday.

The 28-year-old left Juventus at the end of last season and he has been without a club since then.

He was tipped for Inter Milan mover but Roma head coach Jose Mourinho convinced him about his project at the club.

…and here’s Paulo Dybala just landed in Portugal to undergo medical tests then sign the contract as new AS Roma player. 🟡🔴🛬 #ASRoma https://t.co/Ehy4ZYATwT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Another Serie A side Napoli were also linked with the attacker for his signature.

The confirmation also came from a reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted that the player has agreed to join Roma in a deal until 2025.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport



Mourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

The former Inter boss explained his project to the ex-Palermo man, and he believes he can be a key player for them.