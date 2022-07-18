Punjab CM candidate Pervaiz Elahi vows to work with Imran Khan

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi – who is all set to become the next chief minister of Punjab this week being the nominated candidate for the slot by coalition partner Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – vowed to work with PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for the betterment of people of the province.

Elahi - who is from PML-Q - thanked Allah Almighty for PTI’s landslide victory in Sunday’s Punjab by-polls and said that Khan’s narrative won people’s hearts. He said that the focus of his party and PTI would be the provision of relief to the people.

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the chief minister of the province after a ‘brawly’ episode on April 16. PTI and PML-Q coalition had termed Hamza’s elections as ‘illegitimate’ citing violation of the Constitution in the process.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 MPAs of the Punjab Assembly for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election on April 16.

On June 30, the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a 4-1 verdict annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab and ordered the presiding officer to hold a recount excluding the 25 votes by disgruntled PTI MPAs who had voted in favor of Hamza on April 16 and were later de-seated.

PTI required at least 13 seats to gain majority over PML-N in the runoff election for the slot scheduled on July 22 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

PTI triumphing on 15 of 20 seats in the Punjab by-elections has ostensibly ascertained that Elahi will become the next chief minister of the province.