PDM’s ‘big three’ mull future options as PTI’s lead in by-polls reshapes political scenario

As PTI’s landslide victory in Punjab by-elections reorients the political scenario, the ‘big three’ of the biggest parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ruling coalition established contact to explore future options, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif contacted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the telephone.

They explored the causes of the defeat of the PML-N candidates in the by-elections and inferred that the people took ‘revenge’ for runaway inflation and record hike in fuel prices.

Nawaz Sharif sounded off that since the first day, he was against coming into power.

They also mulled over the strategy in Punjab and at the federal level following PTI’s victory in the by-elections.

The leaders also exchanged different recommendations regarding early general elections in the country and agreed that any decision regarding the future would be taken with consensus.

PML-N leaders meet in Lahore

Meanwhile, PML-N President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also summoned the party’s meeting in Lahore at 3pm to deliberate on the future strategy and examine the factors of loss in the elections.

The senior leadership of the party including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz attended the meeting.

The party leadership was presented a report about the factors leading to PML-N’s defeat in the by-polls.

Accessed by SAMAA TV through its sources, the report presented before the PML-N leadership termed non-cooperation between the local leaders as a major reason behind the party’s poor performance in the by-polls.

It also termed that the electioneering in the 20 constituencies was not robust while factors such as inflation and record hike in fuel prices also contributed decisively in the party’s defeat.

The report also mentioned lack of support from certain quarters and division of the voters on the party’s narrative.

The voters seemed confused whether the narrative was ‘Vote ko izzat do’ (give respect to vote) or ‘Khidmat ko izzat do’ (Give respect to service), it said.

The PML-N leadership has been suggested to immediately form a public opinion for the party’s new narrative.