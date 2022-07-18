Five-storey ‘dangerous’ building collapses in Karachi

An unoccupied, five-storey building collapsed on Monday morning. While no one was hurt in the incident, police have shut the road from Karimabad heading to Ziauddin Hospital.

SAMAA TV’s Ali Hafeez reported on Monday that a five-storey building located in Moosa Colony had been declared dangerous by a technical team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Following complaints from residents recently, the building was evacuated on Sunday following a fresh spell of rains in the city.

On Monday morning, the unoccupied building collapsed. There were no injuries or other loss of property, but the rubble of the collapsed building closed off the track from Karimabad to Ziauddin Hospital said SSP Central Maroof Usman.

Moosa Colony an unregularized settlement

The SBCA said that they had evacuated the building after declaring it dangerous.

“We had evacuated all occupants from the building on Sunday night,” said SBCA Assistant Director Maqsood Qureshi, adding that there was no loss of life after the building collapsed.

He, however, blamed the Sindh Irregular Settlements Department for failing to prevent the construction of the building, adding that the area is recognized by the SBCA as an irregular settlement.

“Being SBCA, we had evacuated the building last night,” he told SAMAA TV, adding that since it is an unplanned and irregular settlement, its construction plans are not approved from the SBCA.

Meanwhile, a CCTV video clip showing the building collapsing has gone viral.

Earlier this month, the SBCA had declared 421 buildings in the city as ‘dangerous’ with the potential to collapse during heavy monsoon rains.

Thereafter, the SBCA had issued a list of 19 dangerous buildings in district South which it will demolish.