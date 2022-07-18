Covid-19 updates: Pakistan reports five more deaths

** At least five deaths from the covid-19 were reported from across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Monday.

As per the official, the national tally of deaths from the coronavirus now stands at 30,445 as per official data.

During the last 24 hours, 20,361 tests were conducted of which 492 came positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 2.42%.

Currently, 169 covid patients are in critical care.

