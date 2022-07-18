Confined to Islamabad: Rasheed asks PM to dissolve NA after PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that PTI’s victory in the pivotal by-elections in Punjab has elated masses as he suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to step down after his powers have been confined to Islamabad only.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that after the landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the most populous province setting off formation of its provincial government this week, Shehbaz Sharif’s domain of power has been shrunk to the federal capital and advised him to dissolve the national assembly this week.

He emphasized that there is no other way than general elections for bringing political stability to the country.

He suggested the formation of an interim government and the organization of general elections in October.

He said that Lahore chose PTI over PML-N which was once its stronghold.

The former minister said that the incumbent government had come into power to end corruption cases against those part of it.

He added that the people have rejected ‘foreign conspiracy’ and that they were happy that the establishment kept itself away from the elections.