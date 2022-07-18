Punjab by-polls: RO orders recounting in Pindi’s PP-7 constituency

The returning officer (RO) on Monday ordered the recounting of votes in the PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi where PML-N won against PTI by a nose in the pivotal Punjab by-elections held on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the result with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the recounting of votes earlier in the day.

In this constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while PTI candidate Col (retd) Shabbir Awan bagged 68,857 votes after delay in the results.

Sagheer defeated PTI’s candidate Awan with a narrow margin of 49 votes.

PTI grabbed 15 of the total 20 seats in the Punjab by-polls, while PML-N won four seats and the remaining one seat went to an independent candidate.