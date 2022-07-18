Govt agrees to increase petroleum dealers’ margin to Rs7 per liter

The Ministry of Petroleum has agreed to the demand of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to increase their profit margin on petroleum products.

The decision was taken during the meeting between the representatives of the PPDA and the government.

The government has agreed to increase the petroleum retailers’ margin by Rs3.75 per liter.

Currently, the dealers get Rs4 on every liter of petrol they sell. On diesel, the profit margin is set at Rs3.75/liter.

After the increase, the retailer will get Rs7 on every liter of fuel they sell. The PPDA was demanding an increase of Rs6/liter.

The proposal to increase the profit margin will be presented before the federal cabinet for the final approval.

Earlier, the PPDA had announced a nationwide strike from Monday to demand increase in their share.

On Saturday, the representative of petroleum dealers met with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Ogra Chairman, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, the talks remained unsuccessful.

Petrol retailers want their margins to be increased by Rs.6 per liter.