Govt agrees to increase petroleum dealers’ margin to Rs7 per liter

If approved, it will be applicable from August 1
Wahab Kamran Jul 18, 2022
<p>Photo: Online/File</p>

The Ministry of Petroleum has agreed to the demand of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to increase their profit margin on petroleum products.

The decision was taken during the meeting between the representatives of the PPDA and the government.

The government has agreed to increase the petroleum retailers’ margin by Rs3.75 per liter.

Currently, the dealers get Rs4 on every liter of petrol they sell. On diesel, the profit margin is set at Rs3.75/liter.

After the increase, the retailer will get Rs7 on every liter of fuel they sell. The PPDA was demanding an increase of Rs6/liter.

The proposal to increase the profit margin will be presented before the federal cabinet for the final approval.

Earlier, the PPDA had announced a nationwide strike from Monday to demand increase in their share.

On Saturday, the representative of petroleum dealers met with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Ogra Chairman, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, the talks remained unsuccessful.

Petrol retailers want their margins to be increased by Rs.6 per liter.

Rediculous Jul 18, 2022 02:45pm
This is ridiculous! These retailers mint money every month. In the current economic environment, the least they can do is to work with the government and reduce their own profits for a few months till things get better. This shows the character of people in our country. People don't care about the country. The rich want to keep making as much money as possible no matter what. Economy, good or bad, does not matter to them. They still want to make more money, send their money and kids abroad, and live a lavish lifestyle. This includes all political parties including PTI. Government may agree to this increase, because a lot of their own ministers own the petrol and gas stations. Abhorring!
