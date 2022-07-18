Seven centrally contracted players get NOC for KPL2

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given green signal to the centrally contracted players to feature in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season two.

The decision was made on the request of the former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif, who is also the KPL Director. The request was made to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Seven players will now be available for different franchises as they will not be participating in international matches during the tournament.

Cricketers who have received No Objection Certificates (NOC) include Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Nauman Ali, Usman Ali, Muhammad Huraira and Haseebullah.

Earlier, PCB had barred contracted players from featuring in the league, which is schedule to take place in August.