US dollar shoots up to new record of Rs215.20

The rupee suffered one of the worst days in foreign exchange trading on Monday as it not only saw the US dollar soar past the Rs215 psychological barrier as it created a new record, but also saw the highest single day jump in value since March 2020.

In data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) belatedly on Monday, the rupee lost Rs4.25 in the interbank to close at Rs215.20.

This was down from the Rs210.95 it had closed at on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the rupee was said to have lost as much as Rs5 in intraday trading, as its interbank value slid to Rs216 before pegging back at close.

Reports that the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not meet for another two or three weeks and rising pressure on reserves amid repayment of loans and imports saw the reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan fall, creating further pressure on the rupee.

The US dollar had attained a record high value of Rs211.93 on June 22. But with falling reserves and lower remittances, this level could be breached any time soon.

Dollar traded at Rs216 in open market

With the US dollar being traded at over Rs215 in the interbank, in the open market, its prices have soared to a record Rs216.

According to a rate list issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan, it listed the interbank trading rate for the US dollar at Rs214.50 for buying and Rs215.50 for selling.

For the free-floating open market, rates were suggested at Rs215 for dealer buying and Rs216 for dealer selling.