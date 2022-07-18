Political uncertainty makes investors nervous, PSX loses 707 points

With political uncertainty peaking again in the country after the ruling party suffered a humiliating defeat in its backyard of Punjab on Sunday, bears created pandemonium in the stock exchange on the first trading day of the week, with the index tumbling 707.80 points.

Poor economic indicators with the rupee in free-fall against the US dollar on a record-breaking day in the open market added another negative trigger for investors.

The index opened at 42,074.91 points. But as soon as the morning bell was rung, the index started off with a near vertical drop.

In the opening session, the index shed around 616.35 points to fall to 41,458.56 points in just the first hour of trading.

From there until midday, the index tried to regain lost ground and made a recovery of 264.67 points to rise to 41,723.23 points.

But the overwhelmingly negative sentiment in the market prevailed and the index sunk to the day’s low of 41,275.08 points.

This was cumulatively down by 799.83 points from last week’s close of 42,074.91 points.

Monday’s trading, however, saw slightly higher volumes, with 151.20 million shares traded compared to last session’s 139.46 million shares.

The biggest volume movers were World Call Telecom (WTL) with 12.73 million shares and K-Electric with 10.31 million shares. TPL Properties Limited saw 8.3 million shares traded and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) saw 8.16 million shares traded.

The sectors which contributed most to driving down the index included the commercial banking sector, which was down by 127.62 points. The cement sector followed with 106.64 points and the fertilizer sector with 106.17 points

Individual companies who contributed most to the decline were Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) with 45.06 points, Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) with 43.17 points and Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC) with 43.08 points.

In terms of losing share value, defaulter Dewan Textile Mills Limited (DWTM) saw its share price fall by 26.72% or 93 paisas over its Rs2.55 share price.

Defaulter Nazir Cotton Mills Limited (NCML) saw 16.13% of its share value eroded as it fell by a rupee from Rs5.20.

Shares of Quetta Textile Mills Limited (QUET) also lost around 10.53% of their value as a rupee was shaved off of its Rs8.50 share value.