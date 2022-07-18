MQM approaches Supreme Court to stop Sindh LG elections

less than a week before the scheduled second-phase of local bodies elections in Sindh, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have approached the Supreme Court to stop the LG elections in the province, SAMAA TV’s Irfanul Haq reported.

The MQM in its application, submitted in SC Karachi Registry, said that local bodies election in the province should not held before legislation.

The party has urged the court to accept its application for hearing on July 20 in Islamabad.

The first phase of local bodies elections in four of the six divisions in Sindh was held on June 26. The second phase of LG elections covering the rest of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad will take place on July 24.

In the first phase LG polls in the province, as many as 10 million residents of Sindh exercised their electoral right in 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas. The elections were held after an extended gap of six years.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) swept the first phase of local government elections, winning 2,189 seats.

Runner-up by a huge margin of over 2,100 seat was he Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman group (JUI-F) which managed to get 64 seats. The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) got 43 seats and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) managed only 13.