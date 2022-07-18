Jennifer Lopes, Ben Affleck are now married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now a married couple. The two tied the knot in Vegas and surprised fans.

Jennifer Lopez, popularly also known as JLo, sent out a newsletter to her fans after the knot. She wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The star added: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Jennifer Lopez wore a white dress by Zuhair Murad that the actress shared, she had been saving since “forever”. Ben Affleck complemented his bride in a white tux as well.

JLo concluded: “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”