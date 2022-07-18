Pakistani bodybuilder defeats Indian counterpart to bag gold in Maldives

Pakistan’s Shahzad Qureshi stunned his Indian counterpart to claim gold in the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2022 in the Maldives.

Apart from him, his two other fellow countrymen also won medals in the competition.

Shehzad won gold in the Master Class 80kg plus category, where Uzbekistan’s Umar Omar Zakopol claimed the second position, while India’s Naresh Nagdev came third.

Meanwhile, Umar Shahzad won the silver medal in the junior bodybuilding 70kg plus category. India’s Suresh Bala Kumar claimed the top spot with gold in the category.

On the other hand, Arsalan Baig won the bronze medal in the model physique category.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s 10-man contingent is taking part in the Championship which is being held in the Maldives between 15 to 21 July.