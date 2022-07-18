PTI landslide victory, Karachi monsoon rains, foreign remittances increase

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, July 18, 2022:

PTI sweeps Punjab by-elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 15 out of 20 seats up for grab during the by-election in Punjab on Sunday. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took four seats while one went to an independent candidate.

The by-elections were seen as a popularity test for the former prime minister Imran Khan after he was dismissed by a no-confidence vote in April.

The elections were also considered as a bellwether for national elections that must be held by October next year, although Khan has campaigned across the country for an earlier poll since being dismissed.

Imran calls for early elections

“ The only way forward from here is to hold fair & free elections under a credible Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty & further economic chaos,“ Imran Khan tweeted early Monday after the Punjab votes were tallied.

He also thanked PTI workers and voters of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers to defeat the ‘entire state machinery’ and cast their vote.

‘We accept the public’s decision’

After the dismal performance in the Punjab by-elections, Federal Minister for Information and PML-N leader Marriyan Aurangzeb tweeted, “We accept the opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution.”

Her statement comes hours after PML-N vice president and daughter of former three time prime minister Maryam Nawaz urged her party to accept the defeat gracefully.

“We must bow down our heads in front of the public’s decision.”

Monsoon rains, strong winds lash Karachi

At least two people, including a woman and a child were killed after drowning into an overflowing nullah on Sunday as heavy winds and rains lashed parts of Karachi as an intense low-pressure system developed in the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Kutch moved closer to making landfall in the southeast of Sindh.

Rains started late on Sunday afternoon in the coastal localities of Clifton, Defence and Korangi before hitting other parts of the city including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad and other areas.

Heavy rains accompanied by loud thunder were reported from different parts of the city.

Workers remittance rise to $2.76 billion

In June, remittances sent to Pakistan by workers abroad rose to $2.76 billion, showing an increase of 18.4 per cent on month/month basis. This is 1.7% than remittances received in June last year.

Pak v SL Test Day three: Sri Lanka stable after Nawaz’s early strike

Sri Lanka have extended their lead over 80 runs after resuming their second innings from 36-1 on day three on Monday.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz removed the night-watchmen Kasun Rajitha (7) earlier in the day.

Follow the match updates here