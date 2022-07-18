Watch Live

In pictures: Punjab’s residents decide who will rule over them

Per the government, the voter turnout for by-polls in 20 constituencies averaged over 40%
Samaa Web Desk Jul 18, 2022
<p>A woman holds up her CNIC and inked thumb after casting her vote in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE</p>

Dubbed as a mini general election by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Sunday’s by-elections in Punjab for 20 provincial assembly seats saw a healthy turnout.

Compared to other by-polls, the voter turnout for the 20 seats was said to be above 40%.

It seemed as if residents of Punjab were determined to make their voices heard amidst the cacophony from bombastic political leaders and thundering rhetoric.

From Rawalpindi to Jhang, from Lahore to Faisalabad, and from Multan to Bahawalnagar, thousands of people, young and old, healthy and invalid, men and women, all came out and spoke through their votes.

Let us look back at the day through a series of pictures when Punjab decided who will rule them next.

A man casts his vote in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE
A couple in Lahore show their thumbs bearing the indigo ink which they used to put a thumbprint on the counterfoils. PHOTO: ONLINE
An elderly woman in Lahore casts her vote at a polling station. PHOTO: ONLINE
Women queue up to cast their votes in Faisalabad. PHOTO: ONLINE
A wheelchair-bound senior citizen is lifted into a polling station in Lahore so that she can cast her vote. PHOTO: ONLINE
A woman stuffs her electoral ballot into a ballot box at a polling station in Faisalabad. PHOTO: ONLINE
Police officers stand guard at a polling station in Faisalabad. The elections were held relatively without any violence. PHOTO: ONLINE
A police officer carries a senior citizen after he cast his vote. PHOTO: COURTESY ECP
