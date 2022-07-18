‘We accept the public’s decision’

After the ruling party only managed two seats in the Punjab by-elections which render Friday’s chief minister elections a mere formality, the federal government late on Sunday conceded defeat in the polls.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb late on Sunday said that they accept the public’s decision.

“We accept the opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution,” she said in a series of tweets.

However, she maintained that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should be acknowledged as a “representative party” of the most of people of Punjab.

She assured that despite the loss, the party will continue their journey of representing and serving the public with renewed determination and passion.

The federal minister defended the efforts of the government, claiming credit for her PML-N which she claimed had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.