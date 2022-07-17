Imran hails courage of people to defeat state machinery & biased ECP

Former prime minister Imran Khan has thanked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and voters of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers to defeat the entire state machinery and cast their vote.

Shortly after unofficial results of the Punjab by-elections showed PTI comfortably winning at least 15 seats, the PTI chairman, in a tweet on Sunday night, said “The only way forward from here is to hold fair & free elections under a credible Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty & further economic chaos.”

He added PTI voters did not only defeat the PML-N candidates but the entire state machinery, especially police harassment and a totally biased ECP.

Imran also thanked the allies of PTI including PML-Q, MWM and the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Earlier, PTI’s Multan candidate, Zain Qureshi, who was the first won to win his seat, said many voters came out to send the “imported government” back home.

“PTI voters had a 45-50% turnout,” he said, adding that the government did everything to rig elections. “I have submitted pictorial evidence with the ECP.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry urged all the political parties to sit together and address the widening gap of trust. “We should not stay in a state of war always,” he said. “The best solution is fresh elections.”

Fawad maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should announce a date for general elections.

Meanwhile, former planning minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar also addressed the PTI supporters.

“The results that are coming in, and it seems as if the PTI has won by a landslide,” he said. “All the surveys pointed towards PTI winning. It is safe to say that PTI might be winning 16-17 seats at least.”

Umar highlighted how PTI’s struggle has been going on since the last three months after the regime change operation. “This struggle is for Pakistan now,” the PTI leader said. “A man just puts in effort. Allah guides us to success.”

The former federal minister maintained that the by-election proved that decisions of the country must be taken here and not abroad in closed rooms. He informed that the PTI core committee’s meeting is scheduled to take place at 3pm later today to pan out a strategy for the future.

Ex-engery minister Hammad Azhar had earlier said PTI chief Imran Khan will address the nation later at night, but it has now been postponed till after the core committee meeting.