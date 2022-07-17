Maryam Nawaz urges party to accept by-polls defeat gracefully

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has urged her party to accept the by-poll results gracefully.

In a tweet on Sunday night, shortly after unofficial results began coming in, she said “We must bow down our heads in front of the public’s decision.”

The PML-N VP added that winning and losing is a part of politics. “Hearts should be made bigger.”

Maryam called for identifying all the mistakes made by the party and work towards fixing them.

The unofficial results so far have shown that PTI is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats.