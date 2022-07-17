Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi

As heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday evening, a new weather alert for the fast-approaching storm was issued.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday evening, the depression (intense low-pressure area) developing over the Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Kutch has been moving in a west-northwest direction, towards the coast of Pakistan, at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour for the past 12 hours.

The advisory added that the depression now lies around 160km south of Karachi and 140km from Thatta.

“Maximum sustained surface wind is 50-55 km/hour around the system centre,” the advisory said.

The PMD said that the projected trajectory of the system is westwards (towards the Oman coast).

The system will likely cause heavy rains with strong winds and thunderstorms with a few heavy and very heavy showers in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The areas that will be affected in Sindh include Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh.

In Balochistan, flood-hit Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas are expected to start seeing rains and heavy winds from tomorrow, July 18.

Further, the storm will make the sea very rough for the next two to three days.

The PMD advised fisherfolk in Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the open sea until late at night on July 18.

The PMD further warned that heavy rains could trigger water-logging/urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts of Sindh.

Flooding could also be seen in Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan.

Strong winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures.

All concerned authorities have been requested to remain vigilant during the forecast period.