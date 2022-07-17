Two killed as heavy rains, strong winds lash Karachi

At least two people, including a woman and a child were killed after drowning into an overflowing nullah on Sunday as heavy winds and rains lashed parts of Karachi as an intense low-pressure system developed in the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Kutch moved closer to making landfall in the southeast of Sindh.

Rains started late on Sunday afternoon in the coastal localities of Clifton, Defence and Korangi before hitting other parts of the city including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad and other areas.

Heavy rains accompanied by loud thunder were reported from different parts of the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), by 8pm, the most rain was received in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 59 millimeters. It was followed by Orangi Town with 32.8 mm, and Airport Old Area with 29.5mm.

Karachi Administrator Dr Murtaza Wahab said that they were alert to the new system, adding that while the city was receiving rains, most of the areas were clear of the water.

An official added that heavy machinery to clear roads and drains has been deployed on standby.

Two drown in overflowing storm drain

A family was traveling on a motorbike over a dilapidated road next to the storm drain in Shadman Sector 14-A. With the road flooded and in disrepair, the driver of the motorbike could not maintain the balance of the vehicle and they fell into the drain.

The driver and his passengers, including a woman and a six-week-old baby, fell into the nullah.

Locals managed to save the driver but the woman and the baby were swept away by the raging waters.

Later, rescue workers managed to recover the body of the woman and transferred her to the hospital, they have yet to recover the body of the child.

Locals expressed their anger with the city administration and provincial authorities for their apathy in not repairing the road

150 feeders shut down

Following heavy rains on Sunday afternoon, at least 150 feeders of K-Electric, the power utility supplying electricity to Karachi, were shut down, leaving large swathes of the city without power.

The areas most affected include Buffer Zone, KBR Colony, Gulshan-e-Waseem, Peoples Chowrangi, Namak Bank, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Paposh Nagar, Nazimabad, Mangophir, Surjani, New Karachi, Orangi Town, Banaras, Old Golimar, Jahangirabad, Pak Colony, Lyari, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, and Malir.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that power is being supplied to the city through 1,750 feeders out of 1,900 feeders.

“Almost 150 feeders were shutdown for safety, mostly in areas with high concentration of kundas and electricity theft,” the official added.

Electrical emergency complaints may be routed to call center 118 for priority redressal, the official further said.

For support, social media channels, KE Live App, and SMS service 8119 are the fastest way to reach the company, the spokesperson, as the official urged citizens to maintain a safe distance from electrical installations as part of safety measures.

Hub Dam full

Following the most recent spell of rains in the city, authorities at Hub Dam said that it had reached capacity.

In a notification issued by the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority Hub Dam project director, after the recent rains, the level of the dam rose by 18 feet to the dam’s maximum conservation level of 339 feet on Sunday morning.

Subsequently, the spillways of the dam have been opened to allow excess water to safely leave the dam.

The dam serves as a major reservoir of fresh water for the city.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Rafique Qureshi said that news of the Hub Dam filling was good news for residents of Karachi who have been facing a shortfall in water supply recently.

“Maximum conservation of water in Hub Dam will help improve the water supply situation to residents of Karachi’s district west,” he said.

The dam provides around 100 million gallons of water per day (MGD) to Karachi he said, adding that the current status of the reservoir means that it will be able to provide Karachi with water for three years.